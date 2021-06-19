Afghan leader reshuffles top security officials amid crisis

A litany of territorial conquests in rural Afghanistan by the Taliban sets the stage for swift security measures

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan’s president announced a reshuffle in security services on Saturday, amid a surge in Taliban attacks which is edging the country toward a potential spillover of conflict across the country.

President Ghani appointed Gen. Besmillah Khan Mohammadi as the acting Defense Minister to replace Asadullah Khalid. He also replaced Hayatullah Hayat with Gen. Abdul Satar Mirzakwal as the new acting Interior Minister.

Mr. Hayat will be the acting Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, said a statement by the president’s office. And Gen. Besmillah Khan Mohammadi had served as interior and defense ministers over past decade.

The appointments were announced to strengthen the country’s security as the Taliban are expanding their foothold across rural Afghanistan. The insurgents have captured over 30 districts since foreign troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan in beginning of May.