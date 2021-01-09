Afghan Leaders Approved ‘Peace Roadmap’

AT News

KABUL: The High Council for National Reconciliation held fourth session on Saturday in which a guideline for negotiations was approved by the members of leading board.

The negotiations between Afghanistan and Taliban delegations are underway in the Persian Gulf’s Arab state of Qatar, where they are working to find ways of end of war and reach a peaceful solution to the current crisis. The Council’s fourth session also discussed the second round of talks with Taliban, the Council said in a statement.

Abdullah Abdullah, head of the council, said that he hopes the negotiations go ahead based on the schedule.

He said that the Afghan delegation is comprehensive and inclusive with full authorities from Kabul regarding the talks.

According to Abdullah, the negotiating team regularly informs the reconciliation council and takes advice from the council’s leading board.

The reconciliation council emphasized on the national unity, maintaining of the national sovereignty as well as a lasting dignified and inclusive peace in the country.

