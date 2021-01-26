Afghan Leaders Meet at Presidential Palace; Steps to Achieve a Lasting Peace Discussed

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani met Hamid Karzai, the former President, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), and Professor Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf on Tuesday at the Presidential Palace, where they emphasized on political consensus and Desirable Peace.

They emphasized on a desirable peace that can lead to stability and end of bloodshed in the country.

In this meeting that was also attended by NSA, Hamdullah Mohib and Director General of AOP Dr. Fazel Fazly, an array of issues were discussed mainly the ongoing situation of Afghanistan, ceasefire, reduction of violence, political consensus, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

President Ghani stressed that considering the current condition of the country, consultations on the peace process will continue to be held with political figures and various layers of the Afghan society.

“I had a constructive meeting with Excellencies President Ashraf Ghani, the former President, Hamid Karzai and the Jihadi Leader, Prof. Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, Dr. Abdullah said in a tweet.

“We exchanged views on the Afghan Peace Process, the second round of talks in Doha, and the steps forward to achieve a lasting peace,” he added.

Meanwhile, a member of Afghanistan Peace Negotiation Team had painted a grim picture of the second round of the peace talks, saying Taliban are not willing to engage in constructive talks.

“Peace and ending the violence are our people and government’s top priority. To achieve this noble goal the Peace Negotiation Team of IRoA is committed and present in Doha. 9 days that formal meetings are not held and the other side is not willing to engage in talks to end the conflict and save lives,” Nader Nadery said.

Furthermore, the Political Deputy of Taliban, Mullah Baradar in a high-level delegation arrived in Iran, the group’s spokesman Naeem Wardak said. The meeting is based on the official initiation of the State of Iran, he added.

According to Naeem, the Taliban delegation would talk to the Iranian officials about the relations between the two countries, the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran, and the current political and security situation of Afghanistan and the region, and will exchange their views about it.