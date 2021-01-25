Afghan Leaders push for Ceasefire in Taliban Talks

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani in a meeting with the chairman of reconciliation council Abdullah Abdullah, emphasized on an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing peace negotiations with the Taliban.

Presidential office said Monday in a statement that the meeting took place in Ghani’s office where his two deputies and national security advisor were also present. The meeting focused on latest developments in the peace efforts as well as regional events.

Ghani and Abdullah expressed concerns over increased violence in the country and called ceasefire a must.

The Afghan negotiators are busy in negotiations with the Taliban representatives for the first time to seek ways to end the 40 years of war and gain a lasting peace. But the talks have seen no important progress, according to sources close to the two side negotiators.

Kabul seems to be disappointed with the Taliban’s will to continue talks, with Ghani’s national security advisor Hamdullah Moheb saying on Sunday that the government was preparing for a defensive war by the spring as the insurgents want to intensify offensive.

Abdullah had also said earlier that the talks did not go ahead as expected and Taliban did not reduce violence. But he said that he did not lose hope to continue negotiations.