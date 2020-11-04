Afghan negotiators meet top Egyptian cleric in Qatar

AT News

KABUL: Three members of the Afghan government peace delegation met on Wednesday with Egyptian religious scholar Yusuf al Qardawi, the chairman of the union of Muslim scholars in Qatari capital city of Doha.

Maulavi Attaullah Ludin, Mohammad Nateqi and Maulavi Enayatullah Baligh who stay in Doha for nearly two months to hold peace negotiations with the Taliban insurgents, met with al Qardawi and discussed the peace process, Afghanistan’s conditions after the Taliban-US peace deal and the killing of Afghan people by different sides despite the ongoing negotiations.

Al Qardawi called Islam a religion of unity and brotherhood, saying that war among Muslims was forbidden. He said that Muslim scholars are regretful for war in Afghanistan because the two sides of war are Muslims.

He hoped peace for Afghanistan, calling on the war sides in Afghanistan to be flexible and take steps for peace.