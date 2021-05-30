Afghan negotiators to fly to Qatar in efforts to resume stalled peace talks

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan negotiating team is to visit Doha within next two days to breach the deadlock in the stalled peace negotiations amid international forces withdrawal.

A member of the Afghan negotiating team, Nader Nadery said that the negotiations between the two sides will be resumed.

Nadery put the number of the negotiators down from eight to ten members. “Some of us will arrive on Monday and some on Tuesday,” he added. “The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan puts the ensuring of peace, ending of war and facilitating a mutual future on its priority.”

He expected the negotiation to take long time. “The expectation that we will reach a conclusion in one month or one year, is too soon,” Nadery added.

The Afghan negotiating team vows that the Taliban would not participate for meaningful negotiations in Istanbul conference as the group denied attending it twice so far.

The Afghan officials accuse the Taliban of not willing to engage in peace negotiations and put an end to its violence. An Afghan negotiator, Hafiz Mansoor said earlier that the insurgent sought military victory over Afghanistan.

The National Security Adviser, Hamdullah Mohib said that the Taliban sans intention for peace and that the group has been prolonging the Pakistan’s “unannounced proxy war” in Afghanistan.

However, the Taliban group has repeatedly accused the Afghan government of not being interest in peace negotiations.