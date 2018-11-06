Afghan officials meet Wells to discuss peace, counterterrorism
November 6, 2018
AT-KABUL: The United States Principal Deputy Assistance Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells in separate meetings Monday with the top Afghan leadership discussed key issues including peace, security and counterterrorism.
The Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah said he had a constructive meeting with Wells where they shed lights over important issues.
“We discussed bilateral relations, political developments, the upcoming Geneva Conference on Afghanistan, the peace process and the election,” Abdullah said.
Moreover, the US top diplomat had brief talks with President Ashraf Ghani as well.
He also met with National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib, in which both side discussed peace and security in a meeting.
Mohib and Wells discussed security, peace, regional cooperation on the fight against terrorism and regional trade.
During meeting that held in the office of young NSA Head, Mohib tanked Wells for US’s continued support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.
Moreover, Wells held talks with former NSA head Haneef Atmar late on Sunday, where they discussed peace process, security and elections.
According to a statement issued from Atmar’s office, both the dignitaries shared their views and stressed the need to continue discussions.
Furthermore, Idress Zaman, the newly appointed deputy of foreign affairs met with Wells where they discussed peace, Geneva conference and economic issues.
