Afghan officials say Taliban and associates behind civilian deaths

KABUL: Violence and hostility of the armed group Taliban has surged since a U.S. peace deal with them in March, with hundreds of civilians killed in the crossfire and deadly attacks.

National Security Council says the Taliban and its associate terrorist groups were behind civilian deaths and casualties.

NSC confirms with concrete evidence that the Taliban armed group had been directly and indirectly involved in killing and wounding hundreds of civilians. In its journal, NSC reveals that 140 civilians had been killed with 275 wounded during April alone.

Kabul’s standpoint in regard with negotiations with militants has not altered, though. ‘The Afghan government is still ready to talk with the Taliban though’, said spokesman to the president Seddiq Seddiqi. “It is hoped that the Taliban stop making excuses and renounce the war. They continue to shed blood despite their peace agreement with the U.S. in Qatar,” he said.

Seddiqi made the remarks shortly after UNAMA published its bombshell report about civilian casualties in the Afghan war. The report says Taliban killed and wounded 208 civilians in April – a 25% year over year spike compared to April of 2019. Afghan security forces have also been held accountable for 172 civilian casualties and death in April which indicates a 38% increase compared to the same period of the preceding year.

Last week, Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission revealed that 43 civilians – three women and two infants included – have been killed in roadside bombs and terrorist, rocket and suicide attacks in the first 10 days of Ramadan month. The report puts the number of the wounded at 73 including 19 women and 18 children. Total civilian casualty toll stands at 116. The fatalities and casualties have been reported in Kabul, Ghazni, Logar, Kandahar, Paktia and Helmand provinces.