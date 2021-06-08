Home / Latest Updates / Afghan-Pak clerics discuss peace efforts

Afghan-Pak clerics discuss peace efforts

June 8, 2021

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan and Pakistani religious clerics are to discuss the Afghan peace quest via zoom conference today (Wednesday).

The meeting is hosted by the Saudi Arabia and Islamic Countries Organization.

The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs said that some Afghan officials would participate the conference. A spokesman for the ministry, Nasir Hussain said that the meeting would be participated by members of the OIC and the religious affairs ministers of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

This comes as the Islamic clerics of the World have termed the Afghan war illegal and in contrast with the Islamic Regulations.

