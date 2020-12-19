Afghan, Pakistani journalists to escalate further cooperation

AT News

KABUL: Some Afghan and Pakistani journalists via a zoom conference have stressed on the need to escalate mutual cooperation between the two neighboring countries media. The journalists also discussed the role of media in the Afghan peace process and also in improving relation between the two neighboring countries.

The conference was held by the Afghan-Pakistani Youth Forum. The participants called on the media outlets to hire reporters in both of the countries as the journalists face hurdles in accessing accurate information from foreign sources. They vowed that media should keep its impartiality and not engage in political entanglements.

The participants praised the female journalists for their hard efforts, and discussed the solution for the threats that women journalists are struggling with, especially in Afghanistan.

This is as Afghanistan has been placed among top dangerous countries for the media workers and rights activists. The existence of powerful individuals, different terrorist groups and a feeble government system lay out a dangerous situation for the people who defend human rights and freedom of expression.