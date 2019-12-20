Afghan peace languish in doldrums as real discussion yet to start

AT News

KABUL: Talking in a roundtable discussion, the US former special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Laura Miler said to assist the peace deal’s implementation, the peace agreement with the Taliban group needs serious supervisor by the international community.

Her remarks comes as the US peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad in a tweet said that tremendous progressions have been made in the talks between the US and Taliban representatives.

“We’re approaching an important stage in the Afghan peace process. Wrapped up two days of consultations in Kabul. Productive trip,” he tweeted.

However, former envoy, said that the implementation of the agreement would take more consuming if it was more comprehensive.

“A related question is whether there will be any kind of peacekeeping mission, peace enforcement mission, guarantee of implementation from the international community—my reading of the international atmosphere on that is there is no interest in, or appetite for it,” Miller added.

The Afghan peace talks has been discussed in a roundtable organized by Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies RAND’s proposal for “Envisioning a Comprehensive Peace Deal for Afghanistan”- Laurel Miller was co-author of a recent proposed peace agreement written for the Rand Corporation.

Tamim Assey, a panelist said that Taliban try to tactically achieve legitimacy through peace talks and gain privilege as the winner of the war in Afghanistan.

He has spoken out of some proposal, which has been made by the RAND regarding peace talks, saying that the draft agreement could be used as a reference for peace deal. He has called the ongoing negotiation a US withdrawal deal and said that there is no peace process which would be currently discussing.

Expressing concerns about the capabilities of the Afghan Security Forces, Asey said, “Our international allies have not tried war. They have not invested on the capabilities of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.”

Moreover, another panelist, Naser Sediqee said that there has been no negotiation on the issues of human, civil and women rights, and as well as the freedom of speech in the ongoing talks.