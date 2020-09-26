Afghan peace negotiations in limbo

AT News

KABUL: Delegations from the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents are still trying to reach an agreement over the agenda for a main negotiation began two weeks back in Qatar, where the insurgents have a political bureau.

A source familiar with the ongoing negotiations, said Saturday that Taliban negotiators lack enough authority to make decision on the subjects, thus the talks are not going ahead.

Separately, Taliban sources claim that the Afghan government team is not united and coordinated to decide on the matters.

The Taliban source said that the government team members represent different parties and offer new demands in each session and then leave the meeting just while an agreement is close to finalize.

“We are authorized by President Ghani for decision making. But the big decisions should be made by the nation, the parliament and the government,” said Sharifa Zormati, a member of the government negotiating team.

Najia Anwari, spokeswoman of the state ministry for peace, said the government negotiating team is authorized to make decisions about different matters.