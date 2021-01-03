Afghan peace negotiators to leave for Qatar today

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan peace negotiating delegation is planned to fly to Qatar today (Monday) where it is to resume talks with their counterparts from Taliban militants, one day after meeting President Ashraf Ghani with whom they shared all the consultations they made with different sides on peace.

The two negotiating teams were in a three-week break and are supposed to restart negotiations on Tuesday.

Gholam Farooq Majrooh, a member of the Afghan negotiating team, said Sunday that they would focus on the cease fire and political partnership with Taliban in the second round of talks.

“We met the President where we shared all consultations we made with the political parties and cultural and legal figures,” Majrooh said.

The meeting came one day after President Ghani spoke to Qatari emir on phone, discussing the cease fire as priority in talks with Taliban. Ghani thanked Sheikh Tamim for his efforts in encouraging Taliban to agree on a cease fire.

“The Qatari emir promised to make efforts for a cease fire in Afghanistan,” Ghani’s Spokesman Dawa Khan Minapal said.

Many countries have called for the cease fire during the talks between Taliban and Afghan delegations, but the militant group has intensified attacks on civilians and security forces since they sat for the first time with the Afghan delegation on September 12.