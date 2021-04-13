Afghan peace process is complex, ambiguous: Spanta

AT News

KABUL: Former National Security Advisor, Rangin Dadfar Spanta expressed concerns on the Afghan peace process, terming it complex and ambiguous.

He said that the Istanbul conference and next phases of the peace negotiations is very much complex and he has no clear views on it. Spanta vowed that the political movements within the Republic System should not undermine the peace process.

“Like it is not the Afghan war, the same it is not the Afghan peace process, ” he said, adding that the Afghans are not determining the content of the peace process.

This comes as the Afghan government is getting ready to participate in the upcoming Istanbul conference. The meeting is expected to be held on April 16.

But the former national security advisor voiced frustration on the proposal offered in the Istanbul meeting, saying that the proposal includes some good points but there are also some dangerous issues in it.

The Taliban announced that they would not be able to participate in the Istanbul meeting on due time. The group has recently warned of continuation of war against the Afghan government.