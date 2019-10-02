Afghan Post issues postage stamp to honor Gandhi

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan Post, the state-run postal services company, has established a Mahatma Gandhi postage stamp to pay homage to the great Indian historical personality aimed at boosting Afghan-Indo friendship and bilateral ties between the brotherly nations.

The Mahatma Gandhi postage label was unveiled during a ceremony on Wednesday commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi attended by the Afghan Minister of Communications and Information Technology at the Indian Embassy in Kabul.

Acting Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Fahim Hashimi, said that a postal stamp designed with the name of Mahatma Gandhi was produced by the Afghan Post to admire the great personality, as well as boost up friendship between India and Afghanistan.

While praising’s India good friendship with Afghan people, Hashimi hoped for further cooperation between the two countries in different aspects.

Calling Gandhi an exemplary personality in hardly working for peace, he said that that 2,500 stamps with the name of Gandhi on it were printed.

Indian Ambassador to Kabul Vinay Kumar offered his sincere gratitude to Afghan Post for taking the initiative of releasing a set of three postal stamps to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, as well as honoring the deep bound of friendship between the two nations.

He said that the two countries had partnered in multiple spheres such as education, training and capacity building with more than 340 small development projects – which had been completed in Afghanistan in last 14 years.

He said named a few symbols of the India-Afghanistan friendship such as the parliament building, the Gandhi Stamp and the hydropower dam in Heart.

Establishing postal stamp was another step to expand the bilateral ties, said Kumar, adding “India’s post department is a very famous institute for training and we would be willing to offer training courses for Afghan post staffs.”

Pointing to the Indo-Afghan Air Corridor and Chabahar port, he said that economic relation was going to further expand between the countries.

India would remain in partnership with the government of Afghanistan in different aspects, he concluded.