Afghan Post starts online services

KABUL: The Afghan Post has inaugurated the online postal service system for the government administration.

Talking in the inauguration ceremony of the online system, director of the Afghan Post, Ahmad Wahid Wais said that the service would initially come into effect by the ministry of foreign affairs.

The company identified 150 types of public services that pose challenges to applicants, he said, adding that the system is aimed to provide facilities for the people.

According to him, the system would also include service for the Ministry of Justice, Attorney General Office, Interior Ministry and Ministry of Education.

The Afghan Post is planning to facilitate online commerce services at national and international level as well as development of postal codes in the ongoing year.

The facilitation of online postal service comes as the applicants, referring to the government administration for their legal documents’ approval, face severe challenges due to a high level of administrative corruption. The officials said that the new system would reduce the challenges before the applicants and pave the ground for transparent service.

The Afghan Post was earlier active under the ministry of information and telecommunications but it has recently become an independent directorate.