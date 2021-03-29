Afghan prominent singer infected by Covid-19 passes away in Germany

AT News

KABUL: Akbar Nikzad, a famous Afghan singer who was suffering from the Corona virus disease, died in exile in Germany, his family and ministry of information and culture confirmed his death.

Nikzad was 55 years old and was living in Germany for a long time.

In a message, President Ashraf Ghani expressed condolences over Nikzad’s demise as a “tragedy”, praising his services in music.

Nikzad left Afghanistan 27 years ago at the beginning of civil wars and went to Germany.

He was born in 1966 in Kabul and completed his primary education here. Then he went on higher education at the Kabul University where he studied Farsi literature and simultaneously continued music activities.

Nikzad is well-known among Afghan singers. His songs were recorded and aired on radio and television in the 1980s and 1990s.

“Lotf-e-Yar Jan Shoda Kam” (my beloved one has started to not love me anymore) has millions of fans.

He was married and has two children.

In an interview with the BBC, Nikzad said in 2017 that he wanted Afghanistan a peaceful country as his hope so he could return home.

He said he was not able to continue singing at the beginning of migration to Germany, but later he recorded an album.

Nikzad used to compose his songs himself and followed veteran musician Sadeq Fetrat Nashenas.