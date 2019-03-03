Afghan Red Crescent Society asks for aids to the flood-affected people

AT News Reports

KABUL: The Afghan Red Crescent Society has started requests for donation process to the flood-affected families, calling on the traders to cooperate with the aid organizations.

The relief body says that it has donated essentials to more than 200 families affected by flood in Farah province.

Meeram Sedaqat spokesman for the society said on Sunday that in addition to the foodstuff, the flood-affected families need more essential such as medicines, warm clothes and blankets.

“We ask all Afghans especially the traders to help the Afghan Red Crescent Society and other relief organizations so we can provide emergency aids for the affected people,” Sedaqat said.

Flash floods caused by heavy rainfalls hit Kandahar, Farah, Helmand, Zabul and Herat provinces killing more than 20 people.

The United Nations Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office in Afghanistan in a statement said there were children among the dead in Kandahar.

The statement said that more than 10 people including children went missing in the Arghandab, Daman, Spin Boldak and Dand districts of the province.

Government officials also provide confusing numbers over casualties.

Hashmatullah Bahaduri, an official of the state ministry for disaster management said that the numbers of the causalities are over 10 in Helmand and Kandahar provinces.

But Abdul Qayyoum Pokhla head of the Kandahar’s public health department said that 12 people died and 35 others wounded in the floods in different parts of Kandahar.

Omar Zwak spokesman for the Helmand governor’s office said that in the long run of flood and water flow six people were died and four others wounded in this province.

On the other side Herat’s officials have confirmed that two people were died because of the water flow in some parts of the province.

Meanwhile, the National Security Council has ordered to the national forces to help and back the flood affected people across the country.

Nasrat Rahimi spokesman for the National Security Council said that the national security forces has carried out emergency help for the flood affected people and families.

“Undoubtedly hundreds of people would have been lost if the air forces didn’t provide emergency help, but fortunately the national forces provided emergency helps,” he said.

The ministry of state for disaster management said that thousands of people have rescued by the national security forces in Helmand, Kandahar and Farah provinces.

The ministry said that the emergency needs like food, water and blankets have been provided for the affected people.