Afghan security, defense forces exhibit capabilities in military exercise

KABUL: The defense and security forces launched a military exercise on the occasion of Independence Day in Kabul.

The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the drill was launched on Friday inside the compound of military training center.

National Security Adviser Hamdullah Moheb, acting defense minister Assadullah Khaled, interior acting minister Massoud Andarabi, army chief Yasin Zia, members of parliament, foreign military attaches and civil society activists visited the drill, according to the statement.

President Ashraf Ghani praised the maneuver through a video message. “You are fighting at the front line of war against terrorism and this is the result of sacrifices that you give tooth-breaking answers to the foreign invaders,” Ghani was quoted as saying in his message.

The counternarcotics unit, infantry unit, commando unit, police force, intelligence force and the air force used modern light and heavy arms to show their abilities during the drill.

Prior to this, army and police launched two military exercises in the provinces of Nangarhar and Kandahar along Pakistan border.