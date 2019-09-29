Afghan security forces kill 346 Taliban rebels in latest crackdowns

AT News Report

KABUL:At least 346 militants have been killed and 99 others received injuries in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in the past 24 hours, security official said Sunday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Kabul, Ghazni, Ghor, Badakhshan, Wardak, Kunar, Zabul, Urzgan, Herat, Balkh, Faryab, Takhar, Logar, Khost, Nangarhar, Helmand, Laghman and Kapisa provinces, in which 346 militants were killed and 99 others wounded.

Tbe Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 81 insurgents were killed, six wounded and 14 motorbikes were destroyed in Khwaja Omari, Khogyani, Dehyak districts and capital of Ghazni—69 insurgents killed and 32 motorbikes were destroyed in Dawlat Yar district of Ghor—35 insurgents killed and 11 were wounded in Mussahi and Paghman districts of Kabul—28 insurgents killed, 20 others wounded, 1 hideout and amount of weapons and ammunition were destroyed in Dangam district of Kunar—25 insurgents killed and 2 motorbikes were destroyed in Tishkan district of Badakhshan—22 insurgents killed, 11 were wounded, 1 vehicle, 11 motorbikes and amount of weapons and ammunition were destroyed in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak—19 insurgents killed and 2 motorbikes were destroyed in Arghandab, Trang and Jaldak districts and capital of Zabul—13 insurgents killed and 31 others wounded in in Shindan district of Herat—2 insurgents killed in Khas-Uruzgan district of Urzgan—10 militants, including Gul Nabi Miyaraz, a Taliban local commander were killed and seven others wounded in Chamtal district of Balkh—10 rebels killed and nine others wounded in in Pashtonkut and Shirin Tagab districts of Faryab province.

Similarly, eight militants were killed in Chah-Ab district of Takhar, four insurgents were killed, one wounded and 1 vehicle packed with explosives were destroyed in Charkh and Baraki Barak districts of Logar—three terrorists killed and three others injured in response attacks in Musa Khel district of Khost, two insurgents were killed in Khogyani district of Nangarhar—two rebels killed in Alishing district of Laghman—two insurgents killed in Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand and one militants was killed and one depot of weapon and ammunition was destroyed in Nijrab district of Kapisa province.

In past 24 hours, 22 planed clearing operations, and 81 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including 42 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.