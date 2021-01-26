Afghan Security Forces Kill 40 Taliban Rebels in Latest Raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 40 Taliban rebels have been killed and 11 others were wounded in different crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in various provinces in the past 24 hours, defense officials said on Tuesday.

Taliban planned to attack Afghan forces checkpoints in Arghandab and Panjwai districts of southern Kandahar, which were targeted in preemptive operation through active defense posture, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

18 Taliban militants were killed and nine others were wounded in the attack. Two suspects were arrested in the district, according to the statement. Some amounts of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed.

The Afghan Commando Forces also killed 14 insurgents in the central part of Logar province, the statement added. “Two motorbikes of the enemy were seized by Afghan forces.” Also, eight Taliban fighters were killed and three others wounded during latest raids by the Afghan security forces in Arghandab district of Zabul province, the statement concluded.