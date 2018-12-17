Afghan security forces kill 61 militants in ‘pre-emptiveraids’

KabuL: Afghan security forces killed 61 militants in ‘pre-emptive strikes’ against extremist strongholds across Afghanistan on Sunday, military authorities said, in raids which also left more than 23 terrorists severely injured.

The defense ministry said on Monday that security and defense forces in cooperation with the air force raided Taliban strongholds in embattled Nangarhar, Khost, Kunar, Logar, Paktia, Paktika, Uruzgan, Zabul, Herat, Faryab and Helmand provinces, in which 61 insurgents were killed and 23 others wounded.

According to the statement 13 insurgents were killed and two others wounded in Zurmat district of Paktia,14 militants were killed, three others wounded in Maiwand district of Kandahar, eight militant including a local commander were killed and four others wounded in Khas district of Uruzgan, six insurgents were killed and four others wounded in Mizan district of Zabul and another six insurgents were killed in capital of Logar province.

Similarly, four insurgents were killed in Shindand district of Herat, three militants were killed in Owmana district of Paktika, Five ISIS fighters were killed and a group leader of Taliban along with his four personal was wounded in Khogiani and Mohmand Dara district of Nangarhar, five ISIS fighters were wounded in Darapich district of Kunar and a Taliban financial manager was arrested and two others wounded in Garamsir district of Helmand province, added the statement.

Mention that Security Forces shelled and bombed enemy’s sanctuaries and cache with air strikes and artilleries, which as a result three vehicles, three motorbikes, four caches along with eight narcotic factories and some weapons destroyed.