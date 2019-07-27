Afghan security forces kill 61 Taliban rebels in Kandahar

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 61 Taliban fighters have been killed and 35 others received injures during in an overnight crackdown conducted by Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province, security official said Saturday.

Ministry of Interior said these militants were killed and wounded during a joint clearance overnight operations carried out by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Shorabak and Registan Districts of Kandahar.

Several Taliban hideouts and vehicles also destroyed during the operation, the ministry’s statement added. The Taliban group yet to comment over casualties.

However, three Afghan National Police officers embraced martyrdom during operation, the statement lamented, adding five others were wounded.

The killing of Taliban fighter in huge numbers come when A Taliban delegation, led by Abdul Ghani Baradar, have left Qatar for Indonesia on Friday morning, the militant movement’s mouthpiece said.

A Taliban Spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, in a brief statement said that at the head of an eight-member team, Mullah Baradar would hold talks with Indonesian officials.

The visit comes ahead of the eighth round of peace parleys between the Taliban and the United States in Doha. US special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has recently said he had ‘productive discussions’ with government leaders “on where they are on the Afghan peace process.”

Moreover, former CIA deputy director Michael Morell said; “The president has said the Taliban is tired. That’s not true. The Taliban controls more territory than at any time since the 9/11 attacks and it seeks what it has always sought: to fully control Afghanistan as a one-party state.”

US President Donald Trump wants to move quickly toward a deal to end the war in Afghanistan. But according Morell, one of several experts and former officials, warning that such a deal won’t secure peace.