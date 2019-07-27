Coalition forces killed 29 militants, including five Pakistanis in southern provinces

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 29 militants have been killed and eight others wounded during air and ground raids conducted in southern Ghazni and Paktia provinces in the past 24 hours, military officials said Saturday.

203 Thunder Corps in a statement said that 20 insurgents, including five Panjabi terrorists were killed and their three vehicles destroyed in an airstrike carried out by coalition forces in Sayed Wali and Moror Deh area of Qarabagh district in Ghazni.

The Afghan forces conducted ground operation in Wazakhwah district of Paktika, in which nine rebels were killed and eight others wounded.

Afghan forces also discovered and confiscated five rounds of mine in Ghazni, Maidan Wardak and Logar provinces during operation, the statement added.