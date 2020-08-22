Afghan security forces repel Taliban attacks, 68 rebels killed

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 68 Taliban insurgents in clashes in three provinces—Badakhshan, Zabul and Faryab, defense ministry said on Saturday.

Since few days, the Taliban insurgents carried out an assault on the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) checkpoints in Arghistan district of Badakhshan province, and it has been pushed back, the ministry said in a statement.

24 Taliban insurgents were killed and four others were wounded in the clash, the statement said. “Afghan security forces have cleared several areas from the militants in the district.”

Similarly, a group of Taliban planned to attack parts of Tanak and Jaldak districts of Zabul province that Afghan security forces repelled it through preemptive crackdown.

According to the statement, 30 Taliban fighters were killed and eight others wounded in the fight.

Two vehicles, two depots with enough weapons and ammunition and 28 motorbikes of the enemy were also confiscated during the operation.

Moreover, the Taliban insurgents also attacked Afghan security checkpoints in Ghazari area of Khwaja Sabz Posh district in Faryab province that was repulsed by the security forces.

Defense ministry said 14 militants were killed and three others wounded in the clash.