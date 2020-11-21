Afghan security forces standby at Durand Line

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces are standby at Durand Line after the Pakistani military tried to build a wall on other side of the Torkham gate, which is located in eastern Nangarhar province.

Some reports say that Torkham gate is closed for the people and transit trucks. But the security officials in Nangarhar deny giving any information in regards.

The chaos between the two countries comes days after a high level delegation of Pakistan government, led by the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan amid historic peace negotiations. He was warmly welcomed by the Afghan government. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh and other top government officials met him to exchange views the important issues between the two countries, particularly the peace process. Experts blame Pakistan for being reluctant to sincerely cooperate with Afghanistan.