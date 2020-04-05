Afghan Sikhs have now stronger reason to migrate to India

AT News

KABUL: Hundreds of Afghan Sikhs have signed a letter to Indian Embassy to Kabul in which they have called for New Delhi’s help to leave their motherland after a Daesh-claimed deadly attack targeted their temple in Kabul.

An attacker stormed a Sikh temple (Gurdwara) on March 25 in the old part of Kabul, opening at the worshippers held hostage.

At least 26 worshippers were killed in the attack and another eight wounded.

Some 700 Sikhs signed the letter addressed to Indian embassy and called for an immediate leave of their country. The signatories have said they would want to live in Afghanistan.

The letter published in the Indian Express, calls Daesh terrorist group a potential threat against Afghan Sikhs and tries to wipe them out.

The March attack against Sikh was not the first case. A suicide bomber also a Daesh mercenary blew himself up among a group of them heading to meet President Ghani in the Jalalabad city of the eastern province of Nangarhar, killing and injuring scores of them in July 2018.

The government of Canada said it would grant asylum to all Afghan Sikhs and Hindus. But they refused the call, saying they would never leave home if the government provides them with security.