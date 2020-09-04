Afghan soldier martyred in clash with Pakistani forces

AT News

KABUL: An Afghan army service member was martyred during an armed clash with Pakistani troops who attacked on Afghan forces along the Durand Line.

The clash took place late Thursday night in the Mohmand Dara district of Nangarhar province in the east, provincial officials confirmed, saying that three more soldiers wounded.

Mohmand Dara is at zero point in the Durand Line and de-facto border with Pakistani tribal regions and is a safe haven for the Taliban militants who have been provided safe havens in Pakistani soil.

Police in Nangarhar also confirmed that five civilians were injured.

Provincial Spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said Friday that the clash began after Pakistani troops started firing on the Afghan forces’ outpost. The clash lasted one hour, Khogyani said.

This was not the first time of the Afghan-Pakistani forces’ confrontation. In a similar incident in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province in the south, four Afghan forces were martyred some three months ago.

The Nangarhar incident comes after Afghan and Pakistani foreign ministers in a phone conversation, emphasized on the peace and solidarity in the region.

Haneef Atmar, acting foreign minister welcomed Islamabad’s efforts for facilitating for Afghan transit.