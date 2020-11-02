Afghan soldiers kill 81 Taliban in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: At least 81 Taliban rebels were killed and 37 others were wounded during a latest crackdown carried out by the Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province, defense officials said Monday.

The Afghan National Security and Defense Forces through the frame of active defense posture in counterattacks in Tabin, Char Ghalba, DehSabzi and Dorahi Shah Agha villages of Arghandab districts had killed 81 Taliban insurgents and wounded 37 others.

The Afghan forces were supported by Afghan Air forces, defense ministry said in a statement.

Some 30 motorbikes and 12 hideouts of the enemy with large amounts of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed and seized during the operations, the statement added.