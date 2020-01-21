Afghan student stabbed in India

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: India’s Panaji Police has arrested a person for allegedly stabbing an Afghan student at the Goa University. Matiulla Aria, the victim, is recuperating at a hospital in the state capital, while the police are still in search of the other three accused persons.

“Satish Nilakanthe, a resident of the state, has been arrested in connection with the criminal case,” said Aksay Parsekar, Sub-Inspector.

National Students Union of India (NSUI) Goa Chief Ahraz Mulla has written the Governor Satya Pal Malik and the Ministry of Human Resource Development regarding the incident. Mulla demands that strict actions against the criminals should be taken who are spoiling the harmony of Goa University and the public image of India as a potential education destination at large.

“The attack on the Afghan student at Goa University also brings the question mark to the security of the foreign students who come to India for study purposes and the tourists alike,” Mulla wrote in a statement.

He further added, “We demand that the Goa state government should take serious actions against all those criminals, and provide security where people could live a normal life free of threats, murders and burglar attacks.