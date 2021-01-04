Afghan-Taliban delegations planned to resume peace talks today in Qatar

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan and Taliban negotiating teams are scheduled to restart talks on peace today (Tuesday) in the Persian Gulf Arab state of Qatar after a three-week long break.

“The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s negotiating delegation is going to Doha after meeting the government’s leadership and reconciliation council,” Najia Anwari, spokeswoman of the state ministry for peace said Monday.

She called the peace process as complicated, but said that people’s wills would be the priority of the Afghan delegation.

Gholam Farooq Majrooh, a member of the Afghan team had earlier said that they met President Ghani on Sunday and shared views of political figures they had taken before with Ghani before departing for Doha.

Presidential Palace said that Ghani fully supports the Afghan delegation.

Separately, Taliban insurgents announced their readiness for resuming of talks.

“We are ready and have no problems if God wills. The talks agenda will be prepared by the sides’ agreements who have already agreed on. This is impossible that one side try to impose their opinions on the other,” said Mohammad Naeem, Taliban’s Political Spokesman.

The second round of the talks is beginning while insecurity is escalating in parts of Afghanistan, with the international community calling on Taliban and Afghan government to stop bloodshed and agree on a cease fire.