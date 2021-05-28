Afghan, Turkmen border governors stress on expediting trade

AT News

KABUL: The embassy of Afghanistan in Ashgabat has initiated a video conference of Afghan and Turkmen border governors with the aim of strengthening economic, trade, transport-transit, cultural, humanitarian and people to people relations between the two countries.

The conference was attended by Sayed Abdul Wahid Zahed Qatali, Governor of Herat Province, Mr. Hasamuddin Shams, Governor of Badghis Province, Alhaj Mohammad Hashim, Deputy Governor of Jawzjan and Alhaj Abdul Moqim Rasekh Acting Governor of Faryab, Mr. Annaberdiyev Dovranberdy Orazberdiyevich Governor of Mary Province and Mr. Amangeldiyev Shohrat Annagurbanovich Governor of Lebap Province.

During his opening speech Mr. Khan Wali Khan Basharmal, Ambassador of Afghanistan in Turkmenistan called this meeting an important step towards strengthening cooperation in various fields which will ultimately lead to the welfare and better life of the citizens of two countries, especially the border provinces.

Mr. Basharmal gave importance to the role of border provinces in the development of security cooperation, trade and regional connectivity including strengthening the transport corridor and transit of the Lapis Lazuli (Road and Railway) and wished to use the existing capacities to increase cooperation between the two friendly and brotherly countries of Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

In the video conference, the governors of Herat and Mary provinces also spoke about the launch of the TAPI and TAP projects in the territory of Afghanistan and called the implementation of these projects important for member states and the region.

Strengthening the electricity supply system in the border provinces, increasing cooperation in the field of railways of Mary -Herat and Faryab-Labab, expanding people to people relations, cultural cooperation including holding art exhibitions, theater performances, and organizing sports competitions between citizens of the border provinces were another part of the discussion of the Afghan and Turkmen border governors.

The opening of Tora Sheikh dry port in Badghis province and the implementation of humanitarian programs by Turkmenistan in the border provinces were also discussed between the governors of the two countries.

The Afghan and Turkmen border governors also discussed the need for joint ventures in agricultural production, the construction of cold storages, increased inter-private sector communications and the start of marble exports to Turkmenistan.

In the end, it was decided to prepare a complete package of proposals presented at this meeting and to follow up through diplomatic channels.