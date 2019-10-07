Afghan-US convoy attacked in Ghazni

AT News Report

KABUL: The Taliban fighters have fired rocket-propelled grenade and small arms on Afghan-US mission convoy in the Andar district of Ghazni province, the media office of US Forces in Afghanistan, USFOR-A, covered Monday.

Three Taliban fighters and one child were killed after an airstrike targeted Taliban fighters to eliminate the threat to the force, the statement added.

“The RPG fire from the compound struck one of the patrol vehicles, disabling it without injury to its crew. Once the threat was eliminated by a precision strike, ground forces were able to enter the compound. They determined three Taliban fighters and one minor were killed. Forces destroyed the disabled vehicle as they exited the scene,” the statement added.