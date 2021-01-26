Afghan Youth Outlawed to Join Pakistani Seminaries

AT News

KABUL: The government says it would do its best to prevent the youth and juveniles from going to Pakistan for learning religious subjects in the madrassas (seminaries).

Ministry of Education claims that most of seminaries in Pakistan encourage students to extremism and even make them ready for suicide attacks.

“We are responsible here in the ministry of education to provide facilities for our teachers in both Islamic and general education inside the country,” Najiba Aryan, spokeswoman of the education ministry said Tuesday.

President Ghani’s deputy Amrullah had earlier claimed that Taliban recruit the youth from poor families and brainwash them to be ready for suicide attacks.

The government previously shared confessions of people arrested on charge of terrorist attacks with the media who had accepted to be taught suicide attacks in Pakistani seminaries.

But Taliban rejected the allegations with the militant spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid saying that they run seminaries inside Afghanistan where the youth are trained.

According to reports, there are more than 500 seminaries only in Pakistan’s tribal regions that host mostly Afghan students.

Mohammad Yousaf Shah, who teaches Islamic subjects at one of these seminaries, supports the ongoing war in Afghanistan as “jihad” (holy war), saying that some of his students had joined the Afghan war once completing classes. But he rejected training them extremism.