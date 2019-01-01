Afghanistan among direct qualifiers for ICC ‘World T20 2020’

AT-KABUL: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed all eight direct qualifiers for the Super 12s stage of the ICC ‘World T20 2020’ scheduled to be held in Australia.

After beating Bangladesh 3-0 in June 2018, Afghanistan climbed to the 8th position in the ICC rankings and was able to sustain it until 31 December 2018 which resulted in direct qualification for the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup in 2020.

As per the ICC qualification criteria, the top eight ranked sides in T20Is which include Afghanistan, Australia, India, South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand, Windies and England, make it straight to the Super 12s stage of the tournament.

The remaining two teams– Sri Lanka and Bangladesh – will play in the group stage along with six other teams that will be confirmed after the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2019 expected to take place in October 2019.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will be the seventh T20 World Cup tournament and held from 18th October to 15th November 2020 in Australia.