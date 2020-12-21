Home / Latest Updates / Afghanistan announces 211 new infections, 15 deaths in a single day

Afghanistan announces 211 new infections, 15 deaths in a single day

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 211 new positive cases of coronavirus and 15 fatalities in the past 24 hours throughout the country, said the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Monday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached to 50,888 cases around the country. The new cases were tested positive from 2,214 suspected samples.

Moreover, 543 patients have fully recovered from the virus during the same period of time.

The total recoveries exceeded to 39,701 and the deaths to 2,089 across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started nearly one year ago.

