Afghanistan backs Azerbaijan in its clashes with Armenia

AT News

KABUL: A day after clashes between the Armenian and Azerbaijanis forces, the Afghan government called for an immediate ceasefire and announced its support to Azerbaijan.

The Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan in a statement expressed frustration on the clashes erupted between the Armenian and Azerbaijanis forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan,” the statement added. “Afghanistan wants the end of the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and supports the efforts of Azerbaijan’s people and other nations.”

The ministry had called on both countries to engage into negotiation and reach a ceasefire.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have engaged into clashes, in which tens of people were killed and more than 100 were wounded.

Many worlds’ countries including the US called for the immediate halt in fighting.

In 1990, the Armenian separatists invaded Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of a bloody war that left more than 30,000 people killed. The majority population of the area is Armenians but the area completely and legally belongs to Azerbaijan.