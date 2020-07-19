Afghanistan complains to UN for Pakistan shelling

AT News

KABUL: Sources in the government say that Kabul complained the the United Nations over the Pakistan rocket attacks in the eastern areas.

Meanwhile, the parliament summoned acting foreign minister, chief of army and deputy head of intelligence to answer lawmakers’ questions over the Pakistan rocket attacks on Afghan soil.

Sources in the government said Sunday that acting foreign minister Hanif Atmar had told the MPs that the government had complained to the UN.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has frequently protested the shelling by Pakistani military to Kunar province via Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul.

The ministry says it had provided video evidences of thee attacks to Pakistan government.

The National Directorate of Security said that Lashkar-e-Tayeba, Lashkar-e-Jangvi and Jaish-e-Mohammad “terrorist groups” have active presence in Kunar province.

Reports say that Pakistan military fired 200 rockets and mortars to Kunar province, in which six civilians were killed and nine more wounded.