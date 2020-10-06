Afghanistan confirms 64 new coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Health ministry has confirmed 64 new coronavirus infections being registered in the past 24 hours, pushing the total nation tally to 39,486.

These cases come out positive from 372 suspected samples tested during this period of time, the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

35 positive cases were only recorded in Kabul, while Herat had 28 cases and one another was confirmed in Kandahar province.

One patient has died of the coronavirus and 98 others have fully recovered during this time, the ministry said.

The total recoveries exceeded to 32,977 and the deaths to 1,467 across the country since the virus outbreak started months ago.