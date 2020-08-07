Afghanistan coronavirus: 37k cases and 1,307 deaths

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health says that the number of people infected with the deadly coronavirus, passed 37,000.

The ministry said Friday that 78 patients of the coronavirus were identified countrywide in the past 24 hours.

It said that 36 patients registered in the province of Herat, 14 in Balkh, 10 in Kandahar, eight in Kabul, three in Nimroz, three in Badghis, two in Helmand and two in Uruzgan.

The total patients of the virus are announced 37,015, from whom 1,307 have died and 25,903 recovered, according to official health data.