Afghanistan coronavirus cases breach 9,000-mark

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of public health has registered 542 new cases of Corona virus that gets the total number of people infected with the virus to 9,216 across the country.

“We registered 542 new cases during the past 24 hours across the country. With the new cases, the total number of Corona virus patients reaches to 9,216,” said public health minister Ferozuddin Feroz on Friday.

Feroz added that 316 new cases were registered only in Kabul city.

19 patients lost their lives of the virus in the past 24 hours across the country that the total number of dead is 205, according to the minister, who said that 55 patients were recovered in the past 24 hours and the totally 993 ones have been recovered.

The ministry of public health calls on the people to stay at their houses during the Eid festival to prevent more pandemic of the virus.

The ministry of interior has said that police would block roads in the capital city during the Eid days in order to prevent more spread of the virus.

“Based on the cabinet decision, any unnecessary commuting in Kabul city is banned and the roads are to be blocked,” said the ministry spokesman Tareq Arian.

