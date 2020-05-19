Afghanistan coronavirus cases nearly 8K

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday said that it has recorded 581 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 7,653 across Afghanistan.

Health Ministry said that out of 1,200 suspected samples, 581 were tested positive in different provinces.

Kabul has 165 new cases during this period—an alarming of human catastrophe as the residents did not take the pandemic seriously despite warning of health officials.

During this time, 38 positive cases were recorded in Herat, 55 in Balkh, 29 in Paktia, 134 in Nangarhar, 13 in Badghis, 21 in Ghazni, 12 in Takhar, five in Baghlan, 30 in Laghman, 23 in Samangan and four each in Kunduz and Parwan provinces.

Similarly, 16 cases recorded in Kunar, 15 in Sar-e-Pul, nine in Panjshir, three in Paktika, two in Khost and one each in Badakhshan, Daykundi and Maidan Wardak provinces.

According to Health Ministry, 49 patients have recovered and five others died in the past 24 hours.

The total recovery has reached to 850 and the dead to 178 across Afghanistan since the outbreak of the virus in the country.