Afghanistan covid-19 cases surge past 28K

AT News

KABUL: With 546 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Afghanistan now has 28,424 cases across the country since the outbreak of the virus started around three months ago.

The Ministry of Public Health on Saturday said that 1,459 suspected samples were tested in which 546 were reported positive.

According to the ministry, 173 positive cases registered in Kabul, 132 in Herat, four in Kandahar, six in Balkh, nine in Paktia, three in Nangarhar, 26 in Takhar, eight in Logar, nine in Kunduz, 68 in Khost, four in Helmand, five in Smangan, 18 in Kunar, 16 in Farah, six in Panjshir, 31 in Paktika, 19 in Daykundi and nine in Nuristan provinces.

21 patients have died and 330 others recovered during this period, according to the health ministry

The total recovery reached to 8,292 and the dead to 569 so far.