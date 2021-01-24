Afghanistan crush Ireland in 2nd ODI

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Team secure the series against Ireland after a superb winning of the second ODI match held in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abdu Dhabi.

Ireland won the toss and chose to bat first. Paul Sterling and Kn.Obrien opened bating for Irish. A brilliant hundred for Sterling helped the Irish team to reach 259 scores. For Afghanistan, Naveen Ul Haq and Mujeeb Ur Rahman played as attacking bowlers. Naveen claimed four wickets and followed by Mujeeb’ taking three wickets. The top order batsman’s for the Afghan team were shortly fallen down. But a superb hundred for Rahmat Shah and 82 scores of 100 of Hashmatullah Shaidi helped Afghanistan reach the target by seven wickets and 28 balls remaining.

Afghanistan won the first match of the series held in January 21st by 17 scores. The second match was held on 24th and third match is scheduled on 26th. The series is hosted by Afghanistan.