Afghanistan dreads spread of coronavirus

KABUL: Positive cases of coronavirus have dramatically increasing in Afghanistan with 337 cases so far recorded across the country in the shortest period of time —an alarm to the war-hit country that scrambling with fragile health system.

Only on Sunday, 28 cases were registered in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, Balkh, Samangan, Kapisa, Takhar and Zabul provinces. Briefing mediamen, Health Ministry Spokesman, Wahidullah Mayar said that 100 samples of suspected coronavirus were tested in Kabul laboratories in the past 24 hours, in which 10 were positive. “Eight in Kandahar, three in Paktia, two in Balkh, two in Samangan, one each in Kapisa, Takhar and Zabul provinces recorded with 24 hours.”

He said that five covid-19 patients had recovered—two in Farah—two in Logar and one in Kabul. “One patient aged 80 years old died in Takhar,” he added.

According to ministry so far, totally 17 infected coronavirus patients had recovered and eight lost their lives due to this virus across the country.

Dr. Mayar also informed of starting operation of a laboratory for testing covid-19 samples in Balkh. “This laboratory has the capacity to test around 100 suspected cases.”

He stated that efforts underway to boost up capacity of this laboratory to test the neighboring provinces case as well.

The ministry has also informed of increasing of Covid-19 cases in Kabul while, still people are not obeying the lockdown imposed in Kabul last week.

The ministry has called upon on the Afghans to strictly follow the restriction period to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak which is pandemic and over 200 countries are scrambling to deal with.

The virus has no cure so far, and only precautionary measures can prevent human from its infection.

Kabul governor has warned Kabul resident to find and put them behind bars if they violate restriction rules.