Afghanistan eyes to reduce diplomats

AT News Report

KABUL: The National Unity Government is considering reducing its diplomats in different countries as part of bringing reform in the ministry of foreign affairs.

It is also difficult to sustain them financially, Presidential Spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said in a press conference on Sunday. “Currently the numbers of our diplomats are very large.”

He said that the number should be compared with the effectiveness of their work. “India has between 700 and 800 diplomats, but Afghanistan’s is too many,” he said.

Recently, Salahuddin Rabbani resigned foreign ministry post, citing favoritism as key issue behind his resignation. “The ministry was being treated as a non-governmental organization.”

However, Sediqi said performance of the ministry has not been satisfactory, asking the ministry should have sent a plan to the Presidential Palace for the reconstruction of Afghanistan’s embassies.

He also talked about administrative problem within the ministry that need to be reviewed in a bid to bring reforms.

In regards to US peace envoy Zalamy Khalilzad’s Kabul visit, Seddiqi said, the envoy has briefed President Ghani about his recent meetings in Brussels and Moscow, discussing issues of prisoners.