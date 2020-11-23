‘Afghanistan facing an imposed war’

Taliban are in regular contacts with other terrorist groups for arms dealing and even borrowing suicide bombers, says spy chief

KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) says that Taliban are in regular contacts with other terrorist groups for arms dealing and even borrowing suicide bombers.

Ahmad Zia Seraj, director of the NDS, the Afghan spy agency said Monday at the parliament session that Taliban and other terrorist groups regularly use each other’s abilities in launching attacks in Afghanistan.

He spoke about evidences showing that Taliban and other terrorist groups always share abilities and trainings with each other, but did not identify other groups.

“Whenever Taliban need a suicide bomber, they ask for the bomber from other groups,” Seraj told the lawmakers as he was explaining his programs to get vote of confidence.

According to Seraj, one group organizes attack and the second carries out while the third one provides with budget and logistics.

He said that Afghanistan is facing an imposed war with national security and defense forces fighting against more than 20 terrorist groups directly or indirectly supported by regional intelligence agencies.

“Taliban are the main umbrella for all terrorist groups, they are paving the ground for terrorist activities. It is impossible for other terrorist groups to carry out attacks in the Shah Joy district of Zabul and Jorm of Badakhshan provinces without cooperation from Taliban.”

Seraj added that defense and security forces are battling these terrorist groups not only to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also for the security of regional countries.

He claimed that none of regional countries is as able as Afghanistan in combating terrorist groups.