Afghanistan frees 3,000 prisoners to combat spread of coronavirus

AT News

KABUL: More than 3,000 people were freed from prisons and detention centers based on President Ghani’s decree to prevent the outbreak of Corona virus.

Abdullah Zahed, head of prisons said Friday that the release of prisoners took place in 34 provinces.

“So far, 2,905 men and 88 women have been freed from prisons in 34 provinces. Also, 48 children were released from juvenile centers,” Zahed said, adding that the process would continue.

President Ghani ordered the release of 10,000 inmates across the country for the prevention of Corona virus spread.

The decree includes older, sick, women and children prisoners.

Prisoners of terrorist crimes and attempts against security would not include the order.