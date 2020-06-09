Afghanistan has released 3,000 out of 5,000 Taliban prisoners

By Farhad Naibkhel

KABUL: The government of Afghanistan has so far released 3,000 Taliban prisoners from different custodies across the country—a significant step to push the intra-Afghan talks to a practical level in earliest.

“The government has released 3,000 Taliban prisoners as part of its commitment to advancing peace efforts. Further releases will continue in tandem with reduction in violence and progress toward direct negotiations with the government,” National Security Council Spokesman, Javid Faisal said on Tuesday.

These intimates were released from Parwan, Pul-e-Charkhi and other jails for the sake of peace process.

Briefing newsmen, Faisal said 1,000 Taliban prisoners were released before Eid and 2,000 others after, in which totally 3,000 were set free.

The process will continue for peace trust-building, he said. “It will keep going based on the demand of the Afghan masses for a durable peace in the country.”

He called on the Taliban to release not only members of the Afghan security forces, but also innocent individuals as part of trust-building.

So far 277 members of security forces were released by the Taliban.

Afghan peace force is ready to carry talks with the Taliban. “Taliban has to show readiness as well.”

The recent ceasefire declared by the Afghan government and the Taliban during Eid days had opened a window of hope for the war-hit Afghans, an unprecedented opportunity to end hostiles to restore peace in the country.