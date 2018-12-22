Afghanistan hits out at Taliban over refusal to negotiate

KABUL: Afghan government has accused the Taliban extremist group of not being committed to peace process by refusing to negotiate with the Afghan peace negotiators recently in Abu Dhabi.

President Ghani’s administration said Friday that the government yielded to demands of Afghans in forming a national consensus on peace, yet the rebel movement was adamant on fighting. “Direct talks did not take place with the armed opposition in Abu Dhabi,” the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

It asserted that the representatives of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the US had expressed deep regrets regarding Taliban’s decision to stay away from direct talks with the peace negotiators of the government.

It maintained that the Taliban’s refusal yet again illustrated their carelessness about regional stability, lack of commitment to peace and their intent upon continuity of war.

The Taliban’s refusal to negotiate was a political setback, Ghani’s office said, adding the government would continue making efforts for peace and the Afghan forces remained ready to defend the people.